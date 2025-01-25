Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Georgetown 13-6, Providence 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Providence is 9-1 against Georgetown since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Providence will head into Friday's match ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Villanova on Friday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 20-point loss they were dealt on Tuesday. Providence fell just short of Villanova by a score of 75-73. The Friars haven't had much luck with the Wildcats recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Bensley Joseph, who scored 20 points plus seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Corey Floyd Jr., who earned 18 points.

Meanwhile, Georgetown can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They skirted by Villanova 64-63 on a last-minute layup from Micah Peavy with but a second left in the second quarter. The Hoyas were down 42-29 with 16:41 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Georgetown's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Peavy, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Peavy a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%). Jayden Epps was another key player, posting 15 points.

Providence now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Georgetown, their victory bumped their record up to 13-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Providence has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Providence strolled past Georgetown when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 74-56. Does Providence have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgetown turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Providence has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.