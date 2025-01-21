Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: VCU 14-4, Rhode Island 14-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rhode Island and VCU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.4 points per game this season.

Rhode Island took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They skirted by Davidson 92-90 thanks to a clutch shot from Sebastian Thomas with but a second left in the second quarter. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Rhode Island can attribute much of their success to Thomas, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten assists. The contest was Thomas' eighth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Jaden House was another key player, going 8 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Rhode Island was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, VCU waltzed into their matchup on Friday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 78-69. 78 seems to be a good number for the Rams as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jack Clark, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zeb Jackson, who scored 14 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals.

Rhode Island's victory bumped their record up to 14-4. As for VCU, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rhode Island has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Rhode Island suffered a grim 88-67 defeat to VCU in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Rhode Island was down 42-21.

Series History

Rhode Island and VCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.