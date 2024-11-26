Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Furman 6-0, Seattle 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will face off against the Furman Paladins at 11:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Seattle is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since February 24th on Friday. They steamrolled past Northwest 80-52. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, Furman had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 30.6 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They blew past the Buccaneers 67-46. The 67-point effort marked the Paladins' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Furman was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern only posted seven.

Seattle's win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Furman, their victory bumped their record up to 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Seattle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Seattle is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Seattle is expected to win, but their 0-3 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Seattle is a slight 1-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Paladins as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

