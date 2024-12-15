Who's Playing

Eureka Red Devils @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Eureka 0-2, SIUE 6-4

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

What to Know

The SIUE Cougars' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Eureka Red Devils at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at First Community Arena. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Devils will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Sunday, SIUE earned an 82-69 win over Ball State.

SIUE's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ring Malith, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Malith's performance made up for a slower match against Western Michigan back in November. Another player making a difference was Ray'Sean Taylor, who earned 27 points.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 105-53, which was the final score in Eureka's tilt against Loyola Chi. back in November. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Red Devils in their matchups with the Ramblers: they've now lost four in a row.

SIUE's win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Eureka, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.