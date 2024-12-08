Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Jax. State 5-3, South Alabama 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks will face off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mitchell Center. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

Jax. State took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They put a hurting on Columbia Int. to the tune of 89-59.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but South Alabama ultimately got the result they hoped for last Friday. They came out on top against Alcorn State by a score of 74-65.

Jax. State pushed their record up to 5-3 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for South Alabama, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jax. State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like South Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Jax. State is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

South Alabama is a 3.5-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama and Jax. State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.