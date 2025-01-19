Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Tulane 10-8, Temple 11-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Temple Owls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Thursday, Temple was able to grind out a solid victory over Memphis, taking the game 88-81. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Owls.

Temple's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Shane Dezonie led the charge by dropping a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Dezonie a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). Quante Berry was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Temple smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Tulane strolled past FAU with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 80-65.

Tulane got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kaleb Banks out in front who went 8 for 14 en route to 25 points plus two steals. Banks had some trouble finding his footing against South Florida last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 20 points along with two steals.

Temple's victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-6. As for Tulane, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Temple hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Temple is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Temple is a 4.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulane has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Temple.