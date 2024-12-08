Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: UConn 6-3, Texas 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The UConn Huskies are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Texas Longhorns at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Center. The Huskies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.1 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UConn beat Baylor 76-72. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Huskies.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UConn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Liam McNeeley, who posted 17 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Samson Johnson was another key player, scoring 13 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, Texas entered their tilt with North Carolina State on Wednesday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They managed a 63-59 victory over the Wolfpack. The 63-point effort marked the Longhorns' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

UConn's win was their 22nd straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for Texas, their victory bumped their record up to 7-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UConn hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Texas is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Texas is a slight 1-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

UConn has won both of the games they've played against Texas in the last 9 years.