Who's Playing
Alcorn State Braves @ Texas So. Tigers
Current Records: Alcorn State 2-14, Texas So. 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Alcorn State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas So. Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but likely not for long.
On Monday, it was close, but Alcorn State sidestepped Alabama State for a 67-65 win.
Meanwhile, Texas So.'s match on Monday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They claimed a resounding 82-53 victory over Miss Valley State. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 in the Tigers' favor.
Alcorn State's win bumped their record up to 2-14. As for Texas So., their victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-11.
Alcorn State came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas So. in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, sneaking past 82-79. Will Alcorn State repeat their success, or does Texas So. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Texas So. and Alcorn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 04, 2024 - Alcorn State 82 vs. Texas So. 79
- Jan 20, 2024 - Texas So. 72 vs. Alcorn State 61
- Mar 08, 2023 - Texas So. 66 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 27, 2023 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Texas So. 81
- Jan 14, 2023 - Alcorn State 79 vs. Texas So. 74
- Mar 12, 2022 - Texas So. 87 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 28, 2022 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Texas So. 72
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alcorn State 73 vs. Texas So. 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Texas So. 78 vs. Alcorn State 55
- Mar 04, 2021 - Texas So. 80 vs. Alcorn State 78