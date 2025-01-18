Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Alcorn State 2-14, Texas So. 5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alcorn State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas So. Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but likely not for long.

On Monday, it was close, but Alcorn State sidestepped Alabama State for a 67-65 win.

Meanwhile, Texas So.'s match on Monday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They claimed a resounding 82-53 victory over Miss Valley State. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 in the Tigers' favor.

Alcorn State's win bumped their record up to 2-14. As for Texas So., their victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-11.

Alcorn State came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas So. in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, sneaking past 82-79. Will Alcorn State repeat their success, or does Texas So. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. and Alcorn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.