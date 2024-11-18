Who's Playing

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas Tech. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 276 points over their last three matches.

Last Wednesday, Texas Tech blew past Wyoming, posting a 96-49 victory. Fans of the Red Raiders have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Texas Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chance McMillian, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus three steals.

Texas Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wyoming only posted five.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Arkansas Pine Bluff lost to Incarnate Word, and Arkansas Pine Bluff lost bad. The score wound up at 92-64. The game was a close 39-36 at the break, but unfortunately for the Golden Lions it sure didn't stay that way.

Texas Tech pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas Pine Bluff struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Texas Tech strolled past Arkansas Pine Bluff when the teams last played back in December of 2018 by a score of 65-47. Will Texas Tech repeat their success, or does Arkansas Pine Bluff have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 40-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 37.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 9 years.