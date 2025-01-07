Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Tulane 8-7, UAB 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the UAB Blazers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bartow Arena. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

UAB is hoping to do what UTSA couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Tulane's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Tulane steamrolled past UTSA 92-63. The Green Wave have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 28 points or more this season.

Tulane can attribute much of their success to Kaleb Banks, who went 11 for 15 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds and three steals, and Rowan Brumbaugh, who went 8 for 10 en route to 23 points plus six assists and five rebounds. Banks' evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Kam Williams was another key player, posting 11 points along with two blocks.

Even though they won, Tulane struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for UAB, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 83-51 victory over Tulsa. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-22.

UAB can attribute much of their success to Alejandro Vasquez, who had 27 points in addition to two steals. What's more, Vasquez also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Christian Coleman, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Tulane pushed their record up to 8-7 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for UAB, they now also have a winning record of 8-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulane has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tulane is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Tulane's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs UAB over their last two matchups.

Odds

UAB is a big 8.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

UAB has won both of the games they've played against Tulane in the last year.