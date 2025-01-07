Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Michigan 11-3, UCLA 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, UCLA is heading back home. They and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

UCLA is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Nebraska on Saturday. UCLA took a 66-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of Nebraska.

Despite their defeat, UCLA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Bilodeau, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Bilodeau's performance made up for a slower match against Gonzaga last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Michigan waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They rang in the new year with an 85-74 win over the Trojans. The Wolverines' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Danny Wolf was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played. Tre Donaldson was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus six assists and two steals.

UCLA's loss dropped their record down to 11-3. As for Michigan, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 11-3.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UCLA just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Michigan (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've made 51.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UCLA's opponent in mind: they have a solid 1-0 record against the spread vs Michigan over their last one matchups.

Odds

UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Michigan.