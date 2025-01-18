Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Maine 11-8, UMBC 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Maine Black Bears and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Black Bears will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UMBC is hoping to do what N.J. Tech couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Maine's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Maine walked away with a 57-44 victory over N.J. Tech.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMBC on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of New Hamp. by a score of 79-76.

Maine's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for UMBC, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9.

Maine beat UMBC 62-56 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maine since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.

  • Feb 22, 2024 - Maine 62 vs. UMBC 56
  • Jan 18, 2024 - UMBC 70 vs. Maine 65
  • Feb 04, 2023 - Maine 84 vs. UMBC 49
  • Jan 14, 2023 - UMBC 85 vs. Maine 77
  • Feb 26, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. Maine 79
  • Jan 22, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. Maine 46
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Maine 74 vs. UMBC 48
  • Jan 25, 2020 - UMBC 63 vs. Maine 53
  • Feb 10, 2019 - UMBC 67 vs. Maine 66
  • Jan 05, 2019 - UMBC 61 vs. Maine 52