VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-11, UNCG 6-6

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina

The UNCG Spartans and the VA-Lynchburg Dragons will round out the year against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. The timing is sure in the Spartans' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Dragons have been banged up by 19 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

The experts predicted UNCG would be headed in after a win, but Elon made sure that didn't happen. UNCG took a 73-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Elon. The Spartans got off to an early lead (up 14 with 0:07 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, UNCG had strong showings from Kenyon Giles, who went 9 for 16 en route to 24 points plus two steals, and Ronald Polite III, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points plus three steals. Polite III's performance made up for a slower match against UTEP back in November.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 122-63, which was the final score in VA-Lynchburg's tilt against Radford on Friday. The Dragons were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 63-29.

VA-Lynchburg struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Radford posted 29.

UNCG's loss dropped their record down to 6-6. As for VA-Lynchburg, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-11.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UNCG has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for VA-Lynchburg, though, as they've been averaging only 25.1. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, VA-Lynchburg will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UNCG against VA-Lynchburg in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 135-57 victory. In that game, UNCG amassed a halftime lead of 66-24, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

UNCG won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.