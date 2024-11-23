Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: N. Mex. State 3-1, UNLV 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The N. Mex. State Aggies will face off against the UNLV Rebels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

N. Mex. State managed to keep up with Dayton until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. N. Mex. State fell victim to a bruising 74-53 defeat at the hands of Dayton. The loss was the Aggies' first of the season.

N. Mex. State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Robert Carpenter, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds, and Peter Filipovity, who earned 15 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, Carpenter also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, UNLV won against Neb.-Omaha last Thursday with 80 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Wednesday. UNLV was the clear victor by an 80-59 margin over Pepperdine. The game marked the Rebels' most dominant victory of the season so far.

Among those leading the charge was Dedan Thomas Jr., who posted 13 points plus six assists and two steals. Jeremiah Cherry was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

Having lost for the first time this season, N. Mex. State fell to 3-1. As for UNLV, the win made it two in a row for them and also bumps their season record up to 3-1.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Mex. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've made 39.1% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Mex. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: N. Mex. State is playing as the underdog, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UNLV is a big 11.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

