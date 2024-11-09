Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Charlotte 1-0, Utah State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Utah State Aggies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Charlotte is headed out to face Utah State after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Charlotte came out on top against Presbyterian by a score of 88-79 on Monday.

Charlotte was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Utah State entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 101-46 victory over Alcorn State. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-14.

Among those leading the charge was Aubin Gateretse, who made all 11 shots he took racking up 24 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Ian Martinez was another key player, posting 12 points.