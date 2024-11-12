Who's Playing

Christendom Crusaders @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Christendom 0-0, VMI 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Christendom Crusaders will start their season against the VMI Keydets. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Hall.

Last Saturday, VMI was able to grind out a solid victory over Bellarmine, taking the game 76-71. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Keydets.

Their win ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-0. As for Christendom, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Christendom was pulverized by VMI 87-53 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Christendom was down 43-19.

Series History

VMI won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.