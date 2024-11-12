Who's Playing

Christendom Crusaders @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Christendom 0-0, VMI 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Christendom Crusaders will start their season against the VMI Keydets. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Hall.

Last Saturday, VMI was able to grind out a solid victory over Bellarmine, taking the game 76-71. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Keydets.

Their win ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-0. As for Christendom, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Christendom was pulverized by VMI 87-53 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Christendom was down 43-19.

Series History

VMI won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

  • Nov 09, 2023 - VMI 87 vs. Christendom 53