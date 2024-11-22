Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-5, Washington 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Washington. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alcorn State Braves at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Braves took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Huskies, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, Washington earned a 74-69 victory over UMass Lowell.

Washington can attribute much of their success to Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 18 rebounds. Osobor had some trouble finding his footing against Nevada two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyree Ihenacho, who scored 12 points plus five rebounds.

Washington smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 71-48 punch to the gut against TCU. The Braves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Washington pushed their record up to 3-1 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.