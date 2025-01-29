Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: North Texas 15-4, Wichita State 11-9

What to Know

Wichita State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight defeats, while the Mean Green will come in with five straight victories.

The experts predicted Wichita State would be headed in after a win, but Tulsa made sure that didn't happen. Wichita State took an 84-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tulsa on Sunday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Justin Hill, who posted 18 points. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Memphis on Thursday. Another player making a difference was Xavier Bell, who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, North Texas hadn't done well against FAU recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. North Texas walked away with a 77-64 victory over FAU.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Moulaye Sissoko, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brenen Lorient, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points.

Wichita State's loss dropped their record down to 11-9. As for North Texas, their win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-4.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wichita State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Texas, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Wichita State's sizable advantage in that area, North Texas will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Wichita State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Against the spread, Wichita State has been a house darling this year with a chancy 6-12-1 ATS record.

North Texas is a 4.5-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

North Texas has won both of the games they've played against Wichita State in the last 4 years.