Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Siena 3-1, Xavier 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Siena Saints are taking a road trip to face off against the Xavier Musketeers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center.

Siena is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Albany just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Great Danes. The loss was the Saints' first of the season.

Meanwhile, Xavier had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They took down the Demon Deacons 75-60.

Among those leading the charge was Ryan Conwell, who scored 21 points plus three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Freemantle, who had 11 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Having lost for the first time this season, Siena fell to 3-1. As for Xavier, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Siena lost to Xavier on the road by a decisive 81-63 margin in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. Can Siena avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Xavier won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.