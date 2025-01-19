Halftime Report
Weber State is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 29-28 lead against Montana State.
Weber State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Montana State Bobcats @ Weber State Wildcats
Current Records: Montana State 6-12, Weber State 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana State Bobcats and the Weber State Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Events Center. The Bobcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.
Last Thursday, Montana State didn't have quite enough to beat Idaho State and fell 70-67.
Even though they lost, Montana State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Weber State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 63-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of Montana.
Montana State's loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for Weber State, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.
Looking ahead, Montana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.
Montana State beat Weber State 91-82 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Montana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Weber State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Montana State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
Series History
Montana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.
- Mar 11, 2024 - Montana State 91 vs. Weber State 82
- Mar 04, 2024 - Montana State 76 vs. Weber State 64
- Dec 30, 2023 - Weber State 86 vs. Montana State 64
- Mar 07, 2023 - Montana State 60 vs. Weber State 58
- Feb 09, 2023 - Weber State 73 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - Montana State 67 vs. Weber State 52
- Mar 11, 2022 - Montana State 69 vs. Weber State 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Montana State 78 vs. Weber State 57
- Dec 30, 2021 - Weber State 85 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 06, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Montana State 74