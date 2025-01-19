Halftime Report

Weber State is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 29-28 lead against Montana State.

Weber State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Montana State 6-12, Weber State 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana State Bobcats and the Weber State Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Events Center. The Bobcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, Montana State didn't have quite enough to beat Idaho State and fell 70-67.

Even though they lost, Montana State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Weber State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 63-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of Montana.

Montana State's loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for Weber State, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Looking ahead, Montana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.

Montana State beat Weber State 91-82 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Montana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Weber State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Montana State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.