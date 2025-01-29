Omaha's men's basketball program is fully leaning into its now-viral postgame tradition started by assistant coach Kyan Brown, who batters a poor trash can in the locker room after every win, by hosting a special "Bring Your Own Can" popcorn night promotion this Saturday as the Mavericks return home to face Denver. The one-time promotional event will take place vs. Denver, allowing fans to bring one five-gallon or smaller plastic trash can to use as a popcorn container.

"After each Omaha men's basketball win, Kyan Brown kicks, hits or throws a trash can in the locker room, a celebration that has taken the college basketball world by storm during the Mavericks' historic winning streak as Omaha sits in first place in the Summit League," Omaha announced. "[Omaha] will be providing bags of popcorn to fill up garbage cans at the concession stand for $5."

The Mavericks have won nine consecutive games dating back to Dec. 21 and are 7-0 in Summit League play, becoming just the fifth team in program history to win at least nine straight games. They hold a one-game lead in the regular season conference race ahead of their Wednesday night tilt at South Dakota ahead of this weekend's matchup.

Brown has consistently had to find new and exciting ways to beat up innocent trash cans in recent weeks, which includes kicking, throwing and smashing them with chairs. He even took a baseball bat to one recently, though a close call with a player may have forced him to rethink future props.

Omaha was picked to finish eighth in the nine-team Summit League in the preseason poll after finishing 15-18 last year. After starting the year 4-9, the Mavericks have rallied with nine-straight wins and are the only team in the Summit still yet to lose in conference play.