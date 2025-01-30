Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Winthrop looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 32-27, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Winthrop came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Presbyterian 9-13, Winthrop 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Winthrop is 9-1 against Presbyterian since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home while the Blue Hose have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road.

Winthrop will face Presbyterian after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161.5 points. Winthrop fell victim to a painful 84-62 loss at the hands of High Point. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-25.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian couldn't handle Radford on Saturday and fell 82-69.

Winthrop's defeat dropped their record down to 13-9. As for Presbyterian, their loss dropped their record down to 9-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Winthrop is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Winthrop's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Presbyterian over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Winthrop is a big 7.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.