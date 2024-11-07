Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Montana State 0-0, Wisconsin 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will start their season against the Wisconsin Badgers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center.

Wisconsin is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They put the hurt on Holy Cross with a sharp 85-61 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Badgers pulled away in the second half with 50 points.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Montana State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Montana State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Montana State considering the team was a sub-par 7-11 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $502.19. On the other hand, Wisconsin will play as the favorite, and the team was 14-6 as such last season.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 16.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

