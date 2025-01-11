Halftime Report

Clev. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Youngstown State.

Clev. State entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Youngstown State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Clev. State 11-6, Youngstown State 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. The Vikings are coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Clev. State can't be too worried about heading out to take on Youngstown State: they just beat Robert Morris at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Clev. State came out on top against Robert Morris by a score of 80-69 on Wednesday.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 19.4.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over N. Kentucky on Wednesday, taking the game 72-61.

Clev. State has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Youngstown State, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-6.

Clev. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 10-6 and Youngstown State is 6-3.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They and Clev. State have both performed well against the spread, with Youngstown State at 10-6 and Clev. State at 5-2 ATS.

Odds

Youngstown State is a 3.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.