Halftime Report
Clev. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Youngstown State.
Clev. State entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Youngstown State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Clev. State Vikings @ Youngstown State Penguins
Current Records: Clev. State 11-6, Youngstown State 11-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. The Vikings are coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.
Clev. State can't be too worried about heading out to take on Youngstown State: they just beat Robert Morris at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Clev. State came out on top against Robert Morris by a score of 80-69 on Wednesday.
Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 19.4.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over N. Kentucky on Wednesday, taking the game 72-61.
Clev. State has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Youngstown State, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-6.
Clev. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 10-6 and Youngstown State is 6-3.
Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They and Clev. State have both performed well against the spread, with Youngstown State at 10-6 and Clev. State at 5-2 ATS.
Odds
Youngstown State is a 3.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
Series History
Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Clev. State 82 vs. Youngstown State 70
- Feb 17, 2024 - Clev. State 81 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Nov 29, 2023 - Youngstown State 94 vs. Clev. State 69
- Feb 12, 2023 - Clev. State 81 vs. Youngstown State 78
- Dec 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Clev. State 71
- Jan 21, 2022 - Clev. State 64 vs. Youngstown State 61
- Jan 09, 2022 - Clev. State 86 vs. Youngstown State 80
- Dec 27, 2020 - Clev. State 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Dec 26, 2020 - Clev. State 87 vs. Youngstown State 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Youngstown State 67 vs. Clev. State 55