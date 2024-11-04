A huge part of the 2024 college football season is the full debut of the Big Ten on CBS as the conference moves into the iconic broadcast spot at 3:30 p.m. ET at a time when the league has, literally, never been bigger. In total, the CBS Sports college football schedule includes five different doubleheaders and three prime-time games, the last of which will be CBS's inaugural broadcast of the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m from Indianapolis.

After suffering another brutal loss to No. 1 Oregon on CBS, Michigan returns to the network in Week 11 on Saturday, Nov. 9, to face another stiff test in the form of Indiana. This game would barely get a second look in past seasons, but as the Hoosiers surge this season in the first year of the Curt Cignetti era, this showdown has become must-watch.

Then, on Nov. 16, Penn State travels to Purdue for a Big Ten clash. Like the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions are coming off of a tough loss to a conference leader (Ohio State), but their path to the College Football Playoff is still clear as long as they keep winning. With the Boilermakers at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, Penn State needs to simply take care of business on the road.

Some of the mainstays from CBS's traditional schedule remain, including a spotlight on the service academies with Navy at Air Force (Oct. 5), Air Force at Army (Nov. 2) and the Army-Navy Game (Dec. 14). CBS will wrap up the college football season by airing the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

Those selections, and the rest of the yet-to-be-determined matchups in the schedule below, will be announced six to 12 days in advance of the games