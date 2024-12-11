With the college football season in the books, our panel of experts was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2024 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three-plus months.

Unanimous selections generally play a significant role in building these teams; however, for the second straight year, only three players receive that honor: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno. Jeanty and Banks were similarly unanimous picks on the midseason team, while Banks and Mastromanno are two of 11 players who were previously 2024 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona), offensive lineman Will Campbell (LSU), defensive lineman Mason Graham (Michigan), linebacker Danny Stusman (Oklahoma), and defensive backs Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Malaki Starks (Georgia) and Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) all return from holding top honors this preseason.

Colorado star Travis Hunter not only repeats his preseason honors as a cornerback and all-purpose player on the first team, he has also been selected as a wide receiver on the second team. Hunter is the first player since Houston's Marcus Jones to earn three All-America placements, though Jones only had one first-team honor in 2021.

In total, 38 programs across nine conferences (plus Notre Dame) are represented across the two teams of 54 total selections.

Colorado, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas each saw two first-team selections, while CU, OSU, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon each received three All-America nods overall with six additional teams getting multiple placements.

The Big Ten regained its top spot on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team from the SEC, which held it in 2023. In total, 15 Big Ten players received All-America honors with seven of its programs represented. The SEC actually had the most programs with selections (eight) with the same number of first-team selections as the Big Ten (six).

Conference First team Total selections Big Ten 6 15 SEC 6 12 Big 12 6 9 ACC 3 9 Mountain West

2 2 MAC 1 3 Ind. (Notre Dame) 1 1 Sun Belt 1 1 Conference USA 1 1 American 0 1

2024 CBS Sports All-America

* unanimous selection | classes from official team rosters

First team

Offense





QB Cam Ward Miami Senior RB Ashton Jeanty* Boise State Junior RB Cam Skattebo Arizona State Senior WR Nick Nash San Jose State Redshirt senior WR Tetairoa McMillan Arizona Junior TE Tyler Warren Penn State Senior C Seth McLaughlin Ohio State Senior OL Kelvin Banks* Texas Junior OL Will Campbell LSU Junior OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia Senior OL Tyler Booker Alabama Junior Defense





DL Abdul Carter Penn State Junior DL Mason Graham Michigan Junior DL Donovan Ezeiruaku Boston College Junior LB Shaun Dolac Buffalo Senior LB Jay Higgins Iowa Senior LB Danny Stutsman Oklahoma Senior CB Travis Hunter Colorado Junior CB Jahdae Barron Texas Senior DB Caleb Downs Ohio State Sophomore DB Malaki Starks Georgia Junior DB Xavier Watts Notre Dame Redshirt senior Special teams





K Kenneth Almendares Louisiana Redshirt senior P Alex Mastromanno* Florida State Redshirt senior KR Keelan Marion BYU Redshirt junior PR Kam Shanks UAB Redshirt freshman AP Travis Hunter Colorado Junior

Second team

Offense





QB Dillon Gabriel Oregon Redshirt senior RB Kaleb Johnson Iowa Junior RB Omarion Hampton North Carolina Junior WR Travis Hunter Colorado Junior WR Xavier Restrepo Miami Senior TE Harold Fannin Jr. Bowling Green Junior C Jake Slaughter Florida Sophomore OL Josh Conerly Oregon Junior OL Addison West Western Michigan Redshirt senior OL Ajani Cornelius Oregon Senior OL Spencer Fano Utah Sophomore Defense





DL Kyle Kennard South Carolina Senior DL Walter Nolen Ole Miss Sophomore DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland Virginia Tech Redshirt senior LB Carson Schwesinger UCLA Redshirt junior LB Jalon Walker Georgia Junior LB Kyle Louis Pittsburgh Redshirt sophomore CB Nohl Williams California Senior CB Will Johnson Michigan Junior DB D'Angelo Ponds Indiana Sophomore DB Nick Emmanwori South Carolina Junior DB Lathan Ransom Ohio State Senior Special teams





K Dominic Zvada Michigan Junior P Brett Thorson Georgia Junior KR Rayshawn Pleasant Tulane Redshirt sophomore PR Josh Cameron Baylor Redshirt junior AP Desmond Reid Pittsburgh Junior

Honorable mentions

These players were high vote-getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.

QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), C Jacob Gardner (Colorado State), LB Barrett Carter (Clemson), CB Trey Amos (Ole Miss), CB Zah Frazier (UTSA), P Eddie Czaplicki (USC), AP Brashard Smith (SMU)