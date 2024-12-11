With the college football season in the books, our panel of experts was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2024 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three-plus months.
Unanimous selections generally play a significant role in building these teams; however, for the second straight year, only three players receive that honor: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno. Jeanty and Banks were similarly unanimous picks on the midseason team, while Banks and Mastromanno are two of 11 players who were previously 2024 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections.
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona), offensive lineman Will Campbell (LSU), defensive lineman Mason Graham (Michigan), linebacker Danny Stusman (Oklahoma), and defensive backs Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Malaki Starks (Georgia) and Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) all return from holding top honors this preseason.
Colorado star Travis Hunter not only repeats his preseason honors as a cornerback and all-purpose player on the first team, he has also been selected as a wide receiver on the second team. Hunter is the first player since Houston's Marcus Jones to earn three All-America placements, though Jones only had one first-team honor in 2021.
In total, 38 programs across nine conferences (plus Notre Dame) are represented across the two teams of 54 total selections.
Colorado, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas each saw two first-team selections, while CU, OSU, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon each received three All-America nods overall with six additional teams getting multiple placements.
The Big Ten regained its top spot on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team from the SEC, which held it in 2023. In total, 15 Big Ten players received All-America honors with seven of its programs represented. The SEC actually had the most programs with selections (eight) with the same number of first-team selections as the Big Ten (six).
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|Big Ten
|6
|15
|SEC
|6
|12
|Big 12
|6
|9
|ACC
|3
|9
|Mountain West
|2
|2
|MAC
|1
|3
|Ind. (Notre Dame)
|1
|1
|Sun Belt
|1
|1
|Conference USA
|1
|1
|American
|0
|1
2024 CBS Sports All-America
* unanimous selection | classes from official team rosters
First team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Cam Ward
Miami
Senior
RB
Ashton Jeanty*
Boise State
Junior
RB
Cam Skattebo
Arizona State
Senior
WR
Nick Nash
San Jose State
Redshirt senior
WR
Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona
Junior
TE
Tyler Warren
Penn State
Senior
C
Seth McLaughlin
Ohio State
Senior
OL
Kelvin Banks*
Texas
Junior
OL
Will Campbell
LSU
Junior
OL
Wyatt Milum
West Virginia
Senior
OL
Tyler Booker
Alabama
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Abdul Carter
|Penn State
|Junior
|DL
|Mason Graham
|Michigan
|Junior
DL
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Boston College
Junior
LB
Shaun Dolac
Buffalo
Senior
LB
Jay Higgins
Iowa
Senior
LB
Danny Stutsman
Oklahoma
Senior
CB
Travis Hunter
Colorado
Junior
CB
Jahdae Barron
Texas
Senior
DB
Caleb Downs
Ohio State
Sophomore
DB
Malaki Starks
Georgia
Junior
DB
Xavier Watts
Notre Dame
Redshirt senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Kenneth Almendares
Louisiana
Redshirt senior
P
Alex Mastromanno*
Florida State
Redshirt senior
KR
Keelan Marion
BYU
Redshirt junior
PR
Kam Shanks
UAB
Redshirt freshman
AP
Travis Hunter
Colorado
Junior
Second team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Dillon Gabriel
Oregon
Redshirt senior
RB
Kaleb Johnson
Iowa
Junior
RB
Omarion Hampton
North Carolina
Junior
WR
Travis Hunter
Colorado
Junior
WR
Xavier Restrepo
Miami
Senior
TE
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bowling Green
Junior
C
Jake Slaughter
Florida
Sophomore
OL
Josh Conerly
Oregon
Junior
OL
Addison West
Western Michigan
Redshirt senior
OL
Ajani Cornelius
Oregon
Senior
OL
Spencer Fano
Utah
Sophomore
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Kyle Kennard
|South Carolina
|Senior
|DL
|Walter Nolen
|Ole Miss
|Sophomore
DL
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
Virginia Tech
Redshirt senior
LB
Carson Schwesinger
UCLA
Redshirt junior
LB
Jalon Walker
Georgia
Junior
LB
Kyle Louis
Pittsburgh
Redshirt sophomore
CB
Nohl Williams
California
Senior
CB
Will Johnson
Michigan
Junior
DB
D'Angelo Ponds
Indiana
Sophomore
DB
Nick Emmanwori
South Carolina
Junior
DB
Lathan Ransom
Ohio State
Senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Dominic Zvada
Michigan
Junior
P
Brett Thorson
Georgia
Junior
KR
Rayshawn Pleasant
Tulane
Redshirt sophomore
PR
Josh Cameron
Baylor
Redshirt junior
AP
Desmond Reid
Pittsburgh
Junior
Honorable mentions
These players were high vote-getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), C Jacob Gardner (Colorado State), LB Barrett Carter (Clemson), CB Trey Amos (Ole Miss), CB Zah Frazier (UTSA), P Eddie Czaplicki (USC), AP Brashard Smith (SMU)