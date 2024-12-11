allamerican-2024-editorial-v1.jpg
Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

With the college football season in the books, our panel of experts was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2024 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three-plus months.

Unanimous selections generally play a significant role in building these teams; however, for the second straight year, only three players receive that honor: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno. Jeanty and Banks were similarly unanimous picks on the midseason team, while Banks and Mastromanno are two of 11 players who were previously 2024 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona), offensive lineman Will Campbell (LSU), defensive lineman Mason Graham (Michigan), linebacker Danny Stusman (Oklahoma), and defensive backs Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Malaki Starks (Georgia) and Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) all return from holding top honors this preseason.

Colorado star Travis Hunter not only repeats his preseason honors as a cornerback and all-purpose player on the first team, he has also been selected as a wide receiver on the second team. Hunter is the first player since Houston's Marcus Jones to earn three All-America placements, though Jones only had one first-team honor in 2021.

In total, 38 programs across nine conferences (plus Notre Dame) are represented across the two teams of 54 total selections. 

Colorado, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas each saw two first-team selections, while CU, OSU, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon each received three All-America nods overall with six additional teams getting multiple placements.

The Big Ten regained its top spot on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team from the SEC, which held it in 2023. In total, 15 Big Ten players received All-America honors with seven of its programs represented. The SEC actually had the most programs with selections (eight) with the same number of first-team selections as the Big Ten (six).

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
Big Ten615
SEC612
Big 1269
ACC39
Mountain West
22
MAC13
Ind. (Notre Dame)11
Sun Belt11
Conference USA11
American01

2024 CBS Sports All-America

*  unanimous selection | classes from official team rosters

First team

Offense


QB

Cam Ward

Miami

Senior

RB

Ashton Jeanty*

Boise State

Junior

RB

Cam Skattebo

Arizona State

Senior

WR

Nick Nash

San Jose State

Redshirt senior

WR

Tetairoa McMillan

Arizona

Junior

TE

Tyler Warren

Penn State

Senior

C

Seth McLaughlin

Ohio State

Senior

OL

Kelvin Banks*

Texas

Junior

OL

Will Campbell 

LSU

Junior

OL

Wyatt Milum

West Virginia

Senior

OL

Tyler Booker

Alabama

Junior

Defense


DL Abdul CarterPenn StateJunior
DLMason GrahamMichiganJunior

DL

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Boston College

Junior

LB

Shaun Dolac

Buffalo

Senior

LB

Jay Higgins

Iowa

Senior

LB

Danny Stutsman

Oklahoma

Senior 

CB

Travis Hunter

Colorado

Junior

CB

Jahdae Barron

Texas

Senior

DB

Caleb Downs

Ohio State

Sophomore

DB

Malaki Starks

Georgia

Junior

DB

Xavier Watts

Notre Dame

Redshirt senior

Special teams


K

Kenneth Almendares

Louisiana

Redshirt senior

P

Alex Mastromanno*

Florida State

Redshirt senior

KR

Keelan Marion 

BYU

Redshirt junior

PR

Kam Shanks

UAB

Redshirt freshman

AP

Travis Hunter

Colorado

Junior

Second team

Offense


QB

Dillon Gabriel

Oregon

Redshirt senior

RB

Kaleb Johnson

Iowa

Junior

RB

Omarion Hampton

North Carolina

Junior

WR

Travis Hunter

Colorado

Junior

WR

Xavier Restrepo

Miami

Senior

TE

Harold Fannin Jr. 

Bowling Green

Junior

C

Jake Slaughter

Florida

Sophomore

OL

Josh Conerly

Oregon

Junior

OL

Addison West

Western Michigan

Redshirt senior

OL

Ajani Cornelius

Oregon

Senior

OL

Spencer Fano

Utah

Sophomore

Defense


DL Kyle KennardSouth CarolinaSenior
DLWalter NolenOle MissSophomore

DL

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Virginia Tech

Redshirt senior

LB

Carson Schwesinger

UCLA

Redshirt junior

LB

Jalon Walker

Georgia

Junior

LB

Kyle Louis

Pittsburgh

Redshirt sophomore

CB

Nohl Williams

California

Senior 

CB

Will Johnson

Michigan

Junior

DB

D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana

Sophomore

DB

Nick Emmanwori

South Carolina

Junior

DB

Lathan Ransom

Ohio State

Senior

Special teams


K

Dominic Zvada

Michigan

Junior

P

Brett Thorson

Georgia

Junior

KR

Rayshawn Pleasant

Tulane

Redshirt sophomore

PR

Josh Cameron

Baylor

Redshirt junior

AP

Desmond Reid

Pittsburgh

Junior

Honorable mentions

These players were high vote-getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.

QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), C Jacob Gardner (Colorado State), LB Barrett Carter (Clemson), CB Trey Amos (Ole Miss), CB Zah Frazier (UTSA), P Eddie Czaplicki (USC), AP Brashard Smith (SMU)