The SEC unveiled its preseason all-conference football teams Friday, as voted on by the league's media members at SEC Media Days. Given how the conference has trended in recent years, it should come as no surprise that Georgia and Alabama are a common fixture throughout the selections. 

Nick Saban may have retired after one of the greatest coaching careers this sport has seen, but he certainly didn't leave the cupboards bare. The Crimson Tide lead all programs with 16 total selections on the three All-SEC teams. 

National powerhouse Georgia isn't far behind with 15 players of its own earning a nod. The Bulldogs have six first-team selections, the most of any SEC program. That includes incumbent starting quarterback Carson Beck, the nation's leading returning passer. 

Of the conference's touted newcomers, Texas is well-represented. The Longhorns had 13 players earn a spot on at least one of the three teams, including first-team offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and second-team quarterback Quinn Ewers. 

Oklahoma did produce a pair of first-team players on defense in linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman. 

Here's a look at the Preseason All-SEC football teams, as voted on by the conference's media: 

Preseason All-SEC First-team Offense 

PositionNameTeam

QB

Carson Beck

Georgia

RB

Trevor Etienne

Georgia

RB

Jarquez Hunter

Auburn

WR

Luther Burden III

Missouri

WR

Tre Harris

Ole Miss

TE

Caden Prieskorn

Ole Miss

OL

Tyler Booker

Alabama

OL

Will Campbell

LSU

OL

Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas

OL

Tate Ratledge

Georgia

C

Cooper Mays

Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC First-team Defense 

PositionNameTeam

DL

James Pearce Jr.

Tennessee

DL

Walter Nolen

Ole Miss

DL

Deone Walker

Kentucky

DL

Nazir Stackhouse

Georgia

LB

Harold Perkins

LSU

LB

Danny Stutsman

Oklahoma

LB

Deontae Lawson

Alabama

LBMykel WilliamsGeorgia

DB

Malaki Starks

Georgia

DB

Malachi Moore

Alabama

DB

Billy Bowman

Oklahoma

DB

Maxwell Hairston

Kentucky

Preseason All-SEC First-team Specialists 

PositionNameTeam

P

James Burnip

Alabama

PK

Bert Auburn

Texas

LS

Kneeland Hibbett

Alabama

KS

Alex McPherson

Auburn

RS

Barion Brown

Kentucky

AP

Zavion Thomas

LSU

Preseason All-SEC Second-team offense 

PositionNameTeam

QB

Quinn Ewers

Texas

RB

Raheim Sanders

South Carolina

RB

CJ Baxter

Texas

RBMontrell Johnson Jr.Florida

WR

Isaiah Bond

Texas

WR

Kyren Lacy

LSU

TE

Mason Taylor

LSU

OL

Emery Jones

LSU

OL

Kadyn Proctor

Alabama

OL

Xavier Truss

Georgia

OL

Dylan Fairchild

Georgia

C

Parker Brailsford

Alabama

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Defense 

PositionNameTeam

DL

Shemar Turner

Texas A&M

DL

Landon Jackson

Arkansas

DL

Nic Scourton

Texas A&M

DL

Tim Smith

Alabama

DLJared IveyOle Miss

LB

Debo Williams

South Carolina

LB

Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas

LB

Smael Mondon Jr.

Georgia

DB

Jahdae Barron

Texas

DB

Major Burns

LSU

DB

Andrew Mukuba

Texas

DB

Malik Muhammad 

Texas

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Specialists 

PositionNameTeam

P

Brett Thorson

Georgia

PK

Graham Nicholson

Alabama

LS

Hunter Rogers

South Carolina

KS

Will Stone

Texas

RS

Zavion Thomas

LSU

AP

Dillon Bell

Georgia

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Offense 

PositionNameTeam

QB

Jalen Milroe

Alabama

RB

Justice Haynes

Alabama

RB

Ulysses Bentley

Ole Miss

WR

Deion Burks

Oklahoma

WR

Dominic Lovett

Georgia

TE

Oscar Delp

Georgia

OL

Earnest Greene III

Georgia

OL

Marques Cox

Kentucky

OL

Trey Zuhn III

Texas A&M

OL

Jaeden Roberts

Alabama

C

Jake Majors

Texas

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Defense 

PositionNameTeam

DL

Tim Keenan III

Alabama

DL

Princely Umanmielen

Ole Miss

DL

Trey Moore

Texas

DL

Tonka Hemingway

South Carolina

LB

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Kentucky

LB

Jihaad Campbell 

Alabama

LB

Eugene Asante 

Auburn

DB

Domani Jackson

Alabama

DB

Daylen Everette

Georgia

DB

Jason Marshall Jr. 

Florida

DB

Keon Sabb

Alabama

DBNick EmmanworiSouth Carolina

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Specialists 

PositionNameTeam

P

Jeremy Crawshaw

Florida

PK

Alex McPherson

Auburn

LS

Slade Roy

LSU

KS

Trey Smack

Florida

RS

Keionte Scott

Auburn

AP

Barion Brown

Kentucky

APJaydon BlueTexas