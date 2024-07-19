The SEC unveiled its preseason all-conference football teams Friday, as voted on by the league's media members at SEC Media Days. Given how the conference has trended in recent years, it should come as no surprise that Georgia and Alabama are a common fixture throughout the selections.
Nick Saban may have retired after one of the greatest coaching careers this sport has seen, but he certainly didn't leave the cupboards bare. The Crimson Tide lead all programs with 16 total selections on the three All-SEC teams.
National powerhouse Georgia isn't far behind with 15 players of its own earning a nod. The Bulldogs have six first-team selections, the most of any SEC program. That includes incumbent starting quarterback Carson Beck, the nation's leading returning passer.
Of the conference's touted newcomers, Texas is well-represented. The Longhorns had 13 players earn a spot on at least one of the three teams, including first-team offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and second-team quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Oklahoma did produce a pair of first-team players on defense in linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman.
Here's a look at the Preseason All-SEC football teams, as voted on by the conference's media:
Preseason All-SEC First-team Offense
|Position
|Name
|Team
QB
Carson Beck
Georgia
RB
Trevor Etienne
Georgia
RB
Jarquez Hunter
Auburn
WR
Luther Burden III
Missouri
WR
Tre Harris
Ole Miss
TE
Caden Prieskorn
Ole Miss
OL
Tyler Booker
Alabama
OL
Will Campbell
LSU
OL
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Texas
OL
Tate Ratledge
Georgia
C
Cooper Mays
Tennessee
Preseason All-SEC First-team Defense
|Position
|Name
|Team
DL
James Pearce Jr.
Tennessee
DL
Walter Nolen
Ole Miss
DL
Deone Walker
Kentucky
DL
Nazir Stackhouse
Georgia
LB
Harold Perkins
LSU
LB
Danny Stutsman
Oklahoma
LB
Deontae Lawson
Alabama
|LB
|Mykel Williams
|Georgia
DB
Malaki Starks
Georgia
DB
Malachi Moore
Alabama
DB
Billy Bowman
Oklahoma
DB
Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky
Preseason All-SEC First-team Specialists
|Position
|Name
|Team
P
James Burnip
Alabama
PK
Bert Auburn
Texas
LS
Kneeland Hibbett
Alabama
KS
Alex McPherson
Auburn
RS
Barion Brown
Kentucky
AP
Zavion Thomas
LSU
Preseason All-SEC Second-team offense
|Position
|Name
|Team
QB
Quinn Ewers
Texas
RB
Raheim Sanders
South Carolina
RB
CJ Baxter
Texas
|RB
|Montrell Johnson Jr.
|Florida
WR
Isaiah Bond
Texas
WR
Kyren Lacy
LSU
TE
Mason Taylor
LSU
OL
Emery Jones
LSU
OL
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama
OL
Xavier Truss
Georgia
OL
Dylan Fairchild
Georgia
C
Parker Brailsford
Alabama
Preseason All-SEC Second-team Defense
|Position
|Name
|Team
DL
Shemar Turner
Texas A&M
DL
Landon Jackson
Arkansas
DL
Nic Scourton
Texas A&M
DL
Tim Smith
Alabama
|DL
|Jared Ivey
|Ole Miss
LB
Debo Williams
South Carolina
LB
Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas
LB
Smael Mondon Jr.
Georgia
DB
Jahdae Barron
Texas
DB
Major Burns
LSU
DB
Andrew Mukuba
Texas
DB
Malik Muhammad
Texas
Preseason All-SEC Second-team Specialists
|Position
|Name
|Team
P
Brett Thorson
Georgia
PK
Graham Nicholson
Alabama
LS
Hunter Rogers
South Carolina
KS
Will Stone
Texas
RS
Zavion Thomas
LSU
AP
Dillon Bell
Georgia
Preseason All-SEC Third-team Offense
|Position
|Name
|Team
QB
Jalen Milroe
Alabama
RB
Justice Haynes
Alabama
RB
Ulysses Bentley
Ole Miss
WR
Deion Burks
Oklahoma
WR
Dominic Lovett
Georgia
TE
Oscar Delp
Georgia
OL
Earnest Greene III
Georgia
OL
Marques Cox
Kentucky
OL
Trey Zuhn III
Texas A&M
OL
Jaeden Roberts
Alabama
C
Jake Majors
Texas
Preseason All-SEC Third-team Defense
|Position
|Name
|Team
DL
Tim Keenan III
Alabama
DL
Princely Umanmielen
Ole Miss
DL
Trey Moore
Texas
DL
Tonka Hemingway
South Carolina
LB
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Kentucky
LB
Jihaad Campbell
Alabama
LB
Eugene Asante
Auburn
DB
Domani Jackson
Alabama
DB
Daylen Everette
Georgia
DB
Jason Marshall Jr.
Florida
DB
Keon Sabb
Alabama
|DB
|Nick Emmanwori
|South Carolina
Preseason All-SEC Third-team Specialists
|Position
|Name
|Team
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
Florida
PK
Alex McPherson
Auburn
LS
Slade Roy
LSU
KS
Trey Smack
Florida
RS
Keionte Scott
Auburn
AP
Barion Brown
Kentucky
|AP
|Jaydon Blue
|Texas