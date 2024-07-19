The SEC unveiled its preseason all-conference football teams Friday, as voted on by the league's media members at SEC Media Days. Given how the conference has trended in recent years, it should come as no surprise that Georgia and Alabama are a common fixture throughout the selections.

Nick Saban may have retired after one of the greatest coaching careers this sport has seen, but he certainly didn't leave the cupboards bare. The Crimson Tide lead all programs with 16 total selections on the three All-SEC teams.

National powerhouse Georgia isn't far behind with 15 players of its own earning a nod. The Bulldogs have six first-team selections, the most of any SEC program. That includes incumbent starting quarterback Carson Beck, the nation's leading returning passer.

Of the conference's touted newcomers, Texas is well-represented. The Longhorns had 13 players earn a spot on at least one of the three teams, including first-team offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and second-team quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Oklahoma did produce a pair of first-team players on defense in linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman.

Here's a look at the Preseason All-SEC football teams, as voted on by the conference's media:

Preseason All-SEC First-team Offense

Position Name Team QB Carson Beck Georgia RB Trevor Etienne Georgia RB Jarquez Hunter Auburn WR Luther Burden III Missouri WR Tre Harris Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn Ole Miss OL Tyler Booker Alabama OL Will Campbell LSU OL Kelvin Banks Jr. Texas OL Tate Ratledge Georgia C Cooper Mays Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC First-team Defense

Position Name Team DL James Pearce Jr. Tennessee DL Walter Nolen Ole Miss DL Deone Walker Kentucky DL Nazir Stackhouse Georgia LB Harold Perkins LSU LB Danny Stutsman Oklahoma LB Deontae Lawson Alabama LB Mykel Williams Georgia DB Malaki Starks Georgia DB Malachi Moore Alabama DB Billy Bowman Oklahoma DB Maxwell Hairston Kentucky

Preseason All-SEC First-team Specialists

Position Name Team P James Burnip Alabama PK Bert Auburn Texas LS Kneeland Hibbett Alabama KS Alex McPherson Auburn RS Barion Brown Kentucky AP Zavion Thomas LSU

Preseason All-SEC Second-team offense

Position Name Team QB Quinn Ewers Texas RB Raheim Sanders South Carolina RB CJ Baxter Texas RB Montrell Johnson Jr. Florida WR Isaiah Bond Texas WR Kyren Lacy LSU TE Mason Taylor LSU OL Emery Jones LSU OL Kadyn Proctor Alabama OL Xavier Truss Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild Georgia C Parker Brailsford Alabama

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Defense

Position Name Team DL Shemar Turner Texas A&M DL Landon Jackson Arkansas DL Nic Scourton Texas A&M DL Tim Smith Alabama DL Jared Ivey Ole Miss LB Debo Williams South Carolina LB Anthony Hill Jr. Texas LB Smael Mondon Jr. Georgia DB Jahdae Barron Texas DB Major Burns LSU DB Andrew Mukuba Texas DB Malik Muhammad Texas

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Specialists

Position Name Team P Brett Thorson Georgia PK Graham Nicholson Alabama LS Hunter Rogers South Carolina KS Will Stone Texas RS Zavion Thomas LSU AP Dillon Bell Georgia

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Offense

Position Name Team QB Jalen Milroe Alabama RB Justice Haynes Alabama RB Ulysses Bentley Ole Miss WR Deion Burks Oklahoma WR Dominic Lovett Georgia TE Oscar Delp Georgia OL Earnest Greene III Georgia OL Marques Cox Kentucky OL Trey Zuhn III Texas A&M OL Jaeden Roberts Alabama C Jake Majors Texas

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Defense

Position Name Team DL Tim Keenan III Alabama DL Princely Umanmielen Ole Miss DL Trey Moore Texas DL Tonka Hemingway South Carolina LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson Kentucky LB Jihaad Campbell Alabama LB Eugene Asante Auburn DB Domani Jackson Alabama DB Daylen Everette Georgia DB Jason Marshall Jr. Florida DB Keon Sabb Alabama DB Nick Emmanwori South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Specialists