There's always a lot on the line when Ohio State and Texas take the field, and Friday evening is no exception. The (8) Buckeyes and (5) Longhorns are set to face off in the Cotton Bowl, with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line.

This is just the fourth time that Ohio State and Texas will meet on the gridiron, and the first since 2009 when No. 3 Texas earned a 24-21 win against No. 10 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Naturally, given each team's standing, there's going to be a lot of talent on the field.

Ohio State hasn't been shy when touting its name, image and likeness capabilities. The Buckeyes went all in on 2024, ensuring that veteran players stuck around for another year and top transfers -- like former Alabama star Caleb Downs -- joined the fold to supplement any holes. Ohio State has finally played to its full potential in the College Football Playoff, winning its first two games -- including a Rose Bowl victory against top-seeded Oregon -- by a combined score of 83-38.

Texas made it to the SEC Championship Game in its first year with the conference and handled its first-round College Football Playoff game against Clemson with ease. But the Longhorns were pushed to two overtimes in a quarterfinal 39-31 win over Arizona State after blowing a 24-8 fourth-quarter lead.

There's no denying that Texas and Ohio State boast two of the top rosters in college football, but which one actually has the edge when analyzing specific positions?

Quarterback

Ohio State: Will Howard

Texas: Quinn Ewers

Ewers entered the year as a potential first-round pick, while many questioned whether Howard could live up to the high standard that Ohio State has established at the quarterback position in recent years. While Howard took a while to adjust, he's played some of his best football lately during Ohio State's hot postseason run. Ewers, meanwhile, has been prone to cold streaks, and his inability to deliver the ball downfield on a consistent basis has hampered Texas' big-play upside. Howard also adds an extra dimension to the game with his rushing ability, and his punishing frame makes him a load to tackle if he gets a head of steam. Texas does have the better overall situation, with Arch Manning waiting in the wings, but Howard's hot streak gives a distinct advantage at the starting spot. Edge: Ohio State

Skill talent

Ohio State: Quinshon Judkins (RB); TreVeyon Henderson (RB); Jeremiah Smith (WR); Emeka Egbuka (WR)

Texas: Quintrevion Wisner (RB); Isaiah Bond (WR); Matthew Golden (WR); Gunnar Helm (TE)

Though just a freshman, Smith might be the best player on the field Friday evening. Ohio State has made a point to feed him the ball in the College Football Playoff, and he has rewarded that game plan with 13 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns. He already has the frame of a third-year college football player and the natural skills to make him a matchup nightmare. Oh, the Buckeyes also have a potential first-round wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka and several other former five stars providing a tremendous depth. The backfield pairing of Judkins and Henderson deserves a special nod, as well. Texas has a solid group of wide receivers and the better tight end in Helm, but there's not a college football program that can come close to matching Ohio State's overall skill talent. Edge: Ohio State

Offensive line

Ohio State: Donovan Jackson; Austin Siereveld; Carson Hinzman; Tegra Tshabola; Josh Fryar

Texas: Kelvin Banks Jr.; Hayden Conner; Jake Majors; DJ Campbell; Cameron Williams

Ohio State's offensive line has acquitted itself well during the College Football Playoff despite a litany of injuries that includes starting center Seth McLaughlin. Left tackle Donovan Jackson has been particularly impressive. Texas' group is about as good as it comes, though. Banks will be one of the first offensive linemen off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Majors is an extremely experienced center with a masterful understanding of Texas' offense and blocking schemes. Factor in a potentially healthy Williams, who returned to practice after missing the Arizona State game, and Texas will have a formidable wall to stack against Ohio State's front. Edge: Texas

Front seven

Ohio State: Jack Sawyer (EDGE); Ty Hamilton (DL); Tyleik Williams (DL); JT Tuimoloau (EDGE); Sonny Styles (LB); Cody Simon (LB)

Texas: Barryn Sorrell (DL); Alfred Collins (DL); Vernon Broughton (DL); Trey Moore (EDGE); Anthony Hill Jr. (LB); Liona Lefau (LB)

"Front seven" is a somewhat antiquated term, given that most teams only utilize some combination of six players around the line of scrimmage, but for this article's purposes it constitutes each team's top edge rushers, defensive linemen and linebackers. Ohio State certainly boasts a couple of standouts. Sawyer has been playing the best football of his career lately, while Tuimoloau has the potential to take over a game. It's hard to match Texas' depth, though. The Longhorns have a staunch interior led by Collins and Broughton. Sorrell and Moore are great rushing options off of the edge, not to mention superstar freshman Colin Simmons, who has game-breaking ability. Hill will be the best linebacker on the field, with the versatility to get after the passer and play in space. This is a very close call, but players like Hill give Texas a slight edge. Edge: Texas

Secondary

Ohio State: Denzel Burke (CB); Davison Igbinosun (CB); Jordan Hancock (NB); Caleb Downs (S); Lathan Ransom (S)

Texas: Jahdae Barron (CB); Malik Muhammad (CB); Jaylon Guilbeau (NB); Michael Taaffe (S); Andrew Mukuba (S)

Barron is tied for fourth nationally with five interceptions. He won the 2024 Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football and was also a first-team CBS Sports All-American selection while anchoring Texas' secondary. He's surrounded by a ton of veteran talent, including former walk-on Taaffe and Clemson transfer Mukuba. Ohio State has the overall better situation. Both Burke and Igbinosun are future NFL talents -- though the latter needs to cut down on penalties -- while Downs is arguably the top safety in the nation. Ransom has been great for the Buckeyes, as well, and isn't afraid to make plays closer to the line of scrimmage. Edge: Ohio State

Coaching

Ohio State: Ryan Day

Texas: Steve Sarkisian

Day catches a lot of flak for a coach that's never won fewer than 10 games in a full 12-game season. Sure, his recent inability to beat Michigan -- and, thus, capture the Big Ten title -- is a reasonable cause for some consternation, but Day's Buckeyes are a mainstay in the national conversation. With the way he recruits, they aren't going anywhere soon. Sarkisian has steadily built Texas back into a contender, with incremental improvements every year and a Big 12 championship already under his belt, but he hasn't hit the sustained level that Day has maintained yet. Both are, inarguably, top-five coaches. Day has just been slightly more consistent with a larger body of recent work. Edge: Ohio State