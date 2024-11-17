Dave Aranda will return as Baylor head coach in 2025, a spokesperson for the football program tells CBS Sports. The news comes on the heels of a 49-35 win at West Virginia on Saturday. The win gave Baylor a 6-4 mark with two contests left, good enough to clinch a bowl berth with room to spare.

Aranda was controversially retained after a 3-9 season in 2023, the worst record for the program since Matt Rhule's first year in 2017. A former defensive coordinator, Aranda posted three losing seasons in four years, but also had the top season in program history, a 12-2 Big 12 championship run in 2021. After the title, he rebuffed outside interest and signed a long-term extension with the program through 2029.

After the struggles, Aranda was aggressive. He hired offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and flipped out several other assistants. The Bears also became far more aggressive on the NIL front, which has paid off in both transfer and high school recruiting. Baylor is projected to post its top recruiting class since 2018. The decision to confirm Aranda's retention helps solidify the program as a target for prospective recruits and transfers in 2025.

The Bears began the season 2-4, with one of those losses a heartbreaking Hail Mary collapse against Colorado. Aranda's seat -- and he entered the season under serious heat -- was scorching at that point, but Baylor has rallied to win four straight games, scoring an average of 46 points per game during its streak. And in hindsight, close losses to Colorado and BYU look more forgivable as those two project to play for the Big 12 Championship.

With the win, Aranda has returned to .500 at 29-29 and holds a 19-24 record in Big 12 play. The Bears play Houston next Saturday and close with Kansas. A win over either would clinch Aranda's second winning season. The Bears are also projected to return 15 starters in 2025, including quarterback Sawyer Robertson, running back Bryson Washington and linebacker Keaton Thomas.

Aranda joined Florida's Billy Napier as perhaps the two coaches on the hottest seats in the Power Four entering the 2024 season. Now, both are confirmed back in 2025. While there are potential openings, the postseason carousel could be one of the quietest in recent years as programs plan for the fallout of the House v. NCAA case's financial implications.

Seven FBS jobs are open in 2024, all in the Group of Five: Fresno State and Utah State came open before the season and are currently being occupied by interim coaches, plus East Carolina, Southern Miss, Rice, Ball State and Kennesaw State.