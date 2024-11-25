Midweek MACtion kicks off on Tuesday as the Buffalo Bulls (7-4) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-11). The Bulls have found a groove, winning three games in a row. Last week, they blew out Eastern Michigan 37-20. Buffalo now has a 5-2 record in the MAC. On the flip side, the Golden Flashes have yet to win a game this season. On Nov. 19, Kent State fell short to Akron 38-17. The Bulls have scored 30-plus points in three straight games. Meanwhile, Kent State has scored 17 or fewer points over the past three weeks. Buffalo remains mathematically alive for the MAC title, although the Bulls need to win and get a lot of help. They are currently +5000 longshots to win the league.

Kickoff from UB Stadium in Buffalo, NY., is at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls are 21-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Buffalo odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 49.

Kent State vs. Buffalo spread: Bulls -21

Kent State vs. Buffalo over/under: 49 points

Kent State vs. Buffalo money line: Bulls -1351, Golden Flashes +813

Why Buffalo can cover

The Bulls have an effective ground game that leads their offense. They are third in the MAC in scoring offense (27.8) and fifth in rushing offense (156.6). Junior running back Al-Jay Henderson runs with power and has good vision. He's fifth in the MAC in rushing yards (774) and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (7). Henderson has rushed for at least 80 yards in six straight games. Last week, he had 86 yards and a score.

Senior quarterback C.J. Ogbonna is a dual-threat weapon under center. Ogbonna will push the ball downfield but force defenses to account for his rushing ability. This season, he has thrown for 2,051 yards with 16 passing touchdowns. He also has 260 rushing yards and six additional scores. The Georgia native has thrown for two-plus passing touchdowns in three straight games.

Why Kent State can cover

Sophomore receiver Chrishon McCray is a consistent pass catcher for the Golden Flashes. He leads the team in receiving yards (705) and receiving touchdowns (9). The Indiana native has three games with 50-plus receiving yards. In his last outing, McCray had three catches for 93 yards and a score.

Senior receiver Luke Floriea runs smooth routes and has a knack for getting vertical. This season, he has compiled 40 receptions for 661 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In addition, he has three games with more than 100 receiving yards in 2024. In the loss to Akron, the Ohio native had three grabs for 103 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Kent State vs. Buffalo picks

