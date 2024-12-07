Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is out for the remainder of Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Texas after suffering an apparent right arm injury. Beck took a big sack at the end of the first half and was seen walking to Georgia's locker room with coach Kirby Smart and team trainers by his side while favoring that arm.

Losing Beck would, obviously, be significant for the Bulldogs, who have their eyes set on the College Football Playoff regardless of Saturday's result. He finished the regular season with 3,429 yards passing and 28 touchdowns, which led the SEC.

Backup quarterback Gunner Stockton entered the game for the Bulldogs to start the second half and immediately led them on a touchdown drive. Stockton completed three passes for 34 yards and rushed for 12 yards on two carries to lead Georgia down the field. Running back Trevor Etienne finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown to give Georgia a 10-6 lead.

This is Stockton's first meaningful playing experience since Georgia's 63-3 win against Florida State in the 2023 Orange Bowl. Stockton, a former four-star prospect out of Tiger, Georgia's Rabun County High School, appeared off the bench in three games entering the SEC Championship Game. He has completed 13 passes for 135 yards in his limited playing time this season.