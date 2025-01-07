Former Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall is returning to the Chanticleers program, but this time as an offensive analyst for the 2025 season. McCall retired from college football in October while at NC State following a concussion.

"Thrilled to be able to welcome Grayson McCall back home to Teal Nation," Coastal Carolina Tim Beck said in a statement. "I have spoken before on the immeasurable impact he made here -- both on the game and in our community -- and we couldn't be more excited that he will start his coaching career at Coastal. I am looking forward to seeing what Drew Hollingshead and Grayson can do while working together to elevate our offense to new heights."

Though McCall's one year at NC State was a disappointment, he ended his college career with 10,523 yards through the air and 91 touchdowns to just 22 interceptions. He added 1,166 yards and 18 more scores on the ground. Most of those stats came during his prolific run at Coastal Carolina, where he is the only person in the history of the Sun Belt Conference to win the league's player of the year award in three consecutive seasons.

"So fired up to come back home!" McCall said. "I'm very thankful for Coach Beck and Coach Hollingshead for giving me such a great opportunity. Can't wait to light up the scoreboard in Brooks just like old times!!! Chants Up!"