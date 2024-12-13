The sport's biggest names were honored on Friday at the annual College Football Awards as more than 20 different trophies were handed out over the course of the evening. Few stars shone brighter than Colorado's Travis Hunter, who took home multiple awards reflecting his impact all over the field.

Hunter kicked a prolific event off by winning the Bednarik Award, given annually to the top defensive player in college football. He was also picked for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the sport's top wide receiver. He is both the first Bednarik Award winner and the first Biletnikoff Award winner in Colorado history.

Hunter is also the first player to ever win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff Awards. Hunter's night wasn't done there, though. He was honored with the Walter Camp Award, one of two trophies given to college football's player of the year, for a second consecutive year. Hunter is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday night.

Hunter wasn't the only Heisman Trophy finalist to earn some hardware. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who is closing in on Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record, was given the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the nation and the Maxwell Award as college football's most outstanding player. He is just the second Mountain West Conference player to win the Doak Walker Award and the first in 23 years.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward won the Davey O'Brien Award as the top quarterback in the nation. He is the third Miami quarterback to win the award and the first since Gino Torretta in 1992.

A full list of Thursday night's winners can be found below.

How to watch the College Football Awards show

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Be sure to check back for the full list of award winners for the 2024 college football season as they are announced below: