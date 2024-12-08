With the regular season over and conference championship decided, college football's bowl season is just around the corner. The new 12-team College Football Playoff format made this one of the most intense seasons in recent memory, but now things are coming down to the wire as the CFP Selection Committee makes its final deliberations on the most robust field we've seen yet.

Entering championship week of the 2024 season, Oregon was the only remaining undefeated team at the FBS level. Otherwise, every other program ranked inside the top 12 of the penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings had at least one loss. The weekend's slate of conference championship games shuffled the field a lot, especially given the results in the Big 12 Championship Game and the ACC Championship Game.

Beyond the intrigue of who will be picked for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, there's also some uncertainty surrounding the exact order. That's especially important in a 12-team format, since the four highest-ranked conference champions all get first-round byes and seeds 5-8 get to host a game in the first round.

We'll find out the College Football Playoff field during the CFP Selection Show, airing at noon ET on ESPN and streaming live on fuboTV (Try for free). Matchups for other bowl games will be announced throughout the afternoon.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the day covering every angle of the College Football Playoff and bowl games announcements. Stay tuned.