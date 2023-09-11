Texas' road win over Alabama may be one of the most impressive results we'll see in college football all season, and the significance of the victory can be seen in the updated college football rankings. While the Longhorns skyrocketed as a result, the Crimson Tide have fallen from the top three in the CBS Sports 133, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, opening up a spot for Florida State to make a charge at the top spots currently occupied by Georgia and Michigan.

Florida State followed up its Labor Day weekend win over LSU with a 66-13 trouncing of Southern Miss. So, when the debate came down to Florida State or Texas for that No. 3 spot, the Seminoles at least had an impressive score on the board to justify not getting jumped by the Longhorns. Texas, which entered the weekend a bit higher in our rankings than the AP Top 25 poll at No. 9, is now up five spots to No. 4 as Quinn Ewers and Steve Sarkisian are building out a legitimate College Football Playoff profile following the win in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Elsewhere near the top of the rankings, there was a three-spot jump for Oregon after a tough road win at Texas Tech and a seven-spot leap for Colorado after continuing to win over non-believers with with a 36-14 win against Nebraska. Miami is one of the biggest movers among top teams, up a dozen spots to crash the top 25 after beating Texas A&M, which fell outside of the top 40 after the loss.

More on those moves and the other notable week-to-week adjustments throughout the CBS Sports 133 can be found in the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-133 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Georgia 2-0 1 2 Michigan 2-0 2 3 Florida State 2-0 4 4 Texas 2-0 9 5 Ohio State 2-0 5 6 USC 3-0 8 7 Washington 2-0 6 8 Penn State 2-0 7 9 Notre Dame 3-0 10 10 Oregon 2-0 13 11 Alabama 1-1 3 12 Tennessee 2-0 11 13 Utah 2-0 12 14 Kansas State 2-0 16 15 LSU 1-1 14 16 Oregon State 2-0 15 17 Colorado 2-0 24 18 Ole Miss 2-0 19 19 Duke 2-0 22 20 Oklahoma 2-0 17 21 North Carolina 2-0 18 22 Miami 2-0 34 23 Iowa 2-0 26 24 UCLA 2-0 28 25 Clemson 1-1 25

Biggest movers

No. 26 Washington State (+28): Jake Dickert and the Cougars had a national stage to deliver a statement win, taking down Wisconsin at home in Pullman, Washington. The strong start from quarterback Cam Ward powered a hard-fought, nine-point win for a program that is playing with a chip on its shoulder in the wake of conference realignment drama.

Jake Dickert and the Cougars had a national stage to deliver a statement win, taking down Wisconsin at home in Pullman, Washington. The strong start from quarterback Cam Ward powered a hard-fought, nine-point win for a program that is playing with a chip on its shoulder in the wake of conference realignment drama. No. 39 Cincinnati (+27): A bit under the radar for some -- not our CBS Sports 133 voters -- but Cincinnati went on the road and beat up a Pitt team that takes pride in its physicality and winning at the line of scrimmage. The Bearcats defense totaled five sacks and eight tackles for loss. Offensively, running back Corey Miner totaled 153 yards and a touchdowns on the ground, suggesting Scott Satterfield has a team that can maintain the recent standard for success even with the Big 12 move.

A bit under the radar for some -- not our CBS Sports 133 voters -- but Cincinnati went on the road and beat up a Pitt team that takes pride in its physicality and winning at the line of scrimmage. The Bearcats defense totaled five sacks and eight tackles for loss. Offensively, running back Corey Miner totaled 153 yards and a touchdowns on the ground, suggesting Scott Satterfield has a team that can maintain the recent standard for success even with the Big 12 move. No. 29 Kansas (+15): Jalon Daniels' return means everything for Kansas' offensive ceiling, and now that he's back the Jayhawks have returned to being a top-30 caliber team capable of taking down other bowl-bound squads in the Big 12.

Jalon Daniels' return means everything for Kansas' offensive ceiling, and now that he's back the Jayhawks have returned to being a top-30 caliber team capable of taking down other bowl-bound squads in the Big 12. No. 57 James Madison (+13): The Dukes returned from one of the many weather delays across the country on Saturday and snatched victory out from under Virginia's feet. The in-state rivalry win should give JMU confidence as it prepares for the challenging Sun Belt schedule in pursuit of the program's first bowl appearance.

The Dukes returned from one of the many weather delays across the country on Saturday and snatched victory out from under Virginia's feet. The in-state rivalry win should give JMU confidence as it prepares for the challenging Sun Belt schedule in pursuit of the program's first bowl appearance. No. 22 Miami (+12): Tyler Van Dyke elevated his play in key moments and Miami is playing with a tenacity that is emblematic of its head coach. If the ACC needs a worthy challenger to Florida State, it might have one with the Hurricanes.

Tyler Van Dyke elevated his play in key moments and Miami is playing with a tenacity that is emblematic of its head coach. If the ACC needs a worthy challenger to Florida State, it might have one with the Hurricanes. No. 33 Wisconsin (-12): A disappointing loss, both in terms of performance and result, leaves the Badgers slipping outside the top 30 in our rankings. The best of this team is still capable of achieving preseason goals of competing for the Big Ten West title, but Wisconsin has yet to find consistency across four quarters through two games of the Luke Fickell era.

A disappointing loss, both in terms of performance and result, leaves the Badgers slipping outside the top 30 in our rankings. The best of this team is still capable of achieving preseason goals of competing for the Big Ten West title, but Wisconsin has yet to find consistency across four quarters through two games of the Luke Fickell era. No. 50 NC State (-13): The Wolfpack were not favored to win, but Saturday's home game against Notre Dame was expected to be closer than the 45-24 final score. While Notre Dame is seeing positive rankings movement after the win, the Wolfpack are catching a more dramatic adjustment now down to the edge of the top 50.

The Wolfpack were not favored to win, but Saturday's home game against Notre Dame was expected to be closer than the 45-24 final score. While Notre Dame is seeing positive rankings movement after the win, the Wolfpack are catching a more dramatic adjustment now down to the edge of the top 50. No. 41 Texas A&M (-21): The way things went sideways for the Aggies in Saturday's loss to Miami should both encourage the more optimistic fans — this was a 31-26 game late in the third quarter — but also concern the more cynical fans for how quickly the Hurricanes took control as the Aggies struggled to run the ball. Miami has a strong defense, but so do most of the teams on Texas A&M's schedule. That's an area of concern when projecting how things will play out the rest of the season.

