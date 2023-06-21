Deion Sanders has been stealing headlines all offseason as he gears up for his first season as Colorado coach, inheriting a program that went 1-11 in 2023 and has not had a winning season in seven years. In the modern age of college football, there's always worry that any successful coach has his eye on the next big thing, which sometimes is a move up to the NFL. Colorado fans can rest assured, however, that Sanders will not leave them for an opportunity in the pros anytime soon.

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

During his NFL career, Sanders starred as a defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys, so some might think a reunion with Jerry Jones could be an option should the brash, long-time owner of "America's Team" find himself looking for a new coach sooner than later. But Sanders insists that not even Jones could entice him to make the leap to the professional level.

"I am cut a little different. I love Jerry Jones. I tremendously love that whole family." Sanders said.

Regardless of whatever future Sanders may have in mind, he has his work cut out for him with the Buffaloes. He got started early, gutting the roster and working the transfer portal to bring in an unprecedented 50-player class. Combine that with prospects from the 2023 ranks, and the Buffaloes will have 69 total newcomers on their roster to start fall camp. That is well over 80% in terms of scholarship players.

"I was the genesis coming in, and now there's exodus," Sanders said in an interview on The Joel Klatt Show"... when the President gets into office, what happens to the cabinet? He enacts his agenda. What I am doing is no different than any CEO, any person of status that has claimed a position. I got to get it right. I ain't looking at yesterday, and I'm not looking forward to tomorrow. I'm looking at now. My feelings, thoughts and understanding are that I got to get it right now. Let's go get it now."

Sanders coached at FCS Jackson State before taking the first Power Five job of his career in Boulder, Colorado. In three years with the Tigers, he amassed a 27-6 record, won at least 10 games in each of the last two seasons and also capped his time at Jackson State with two-straight Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.