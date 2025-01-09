Former NFL coach Hue Jackson is getting another shot at leading an offense. According to CBS Sports and 247Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz, Jackson is expected to be named the Georgia State offensive coordinator.

Jackson spent this past season as an assistant general manager with Georgia State's program.

The Panthers are fresh off of a 3-9 season in coach Dell McGee's first season, and lost eight of their last nine games. Now, Jackson will get a chance to turn around an offense that ranked 12th in the 14-team conference in points (23.8).

Jackson has been actively coaching in football for the past 40 years. He spent time as the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland head coach, and infamously led the Browns to an 0-16 season in 2017.

During his time in Cleveland, Jackson produced a 3-36 record in three seasons coaching the Browns. He only won 11 of his 55 games over the course of his NFL head coaching career.

After being fired by the Browns in 2018, Jackson landed at Tennessee State, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2022, Jackson received another head coaching gig at Grambling State. However, Jackson had just a 8-14 record in two seasons and was fired in November 2023.