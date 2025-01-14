CHARLOTTE -- FBS coaches unanimously approved a 10-day transfer portal window on Tuesday. Under the proposal, players would have from Jan. 2-12 to enter the transfer portal, eliminating both the December and April windows. If approved by the NCAA, the changes could go into effect as soon as the 2025-26 season.

The changes aim to help players and coaches better focus on preparation for bowl games. Roster attrition led to several short-handed teams in the bowl season, most notably at Marshall, which pulled out of the Independence Bowl after numerous players entered the transfer portal in the wake of coach Charles Huff departing the program for Southern Miss.

The proposal needs approval from the committee and the Division I Council -- where it is likely to face some pushback.

"These recommendations are intended to allow a student-athlete and coaches more opportunity to focus on their season while preserving the opportunities for students who choose to transfer to still do so for a traditional spring semester," said Craig Bohl, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.

Coaches also proposed changing the two-week recruiting quiet period in December into a dead period, effectively making the entire month of December a dead period. During dead periods, coaches are not allowed in-person contact with prospects and parents.

Around 60 FBS coaches attended the American Football Coaches Association's annual meeting Tuesday, an uptick in participation compared to recent years. The four-hour meeting primarily focused on the transfer portal and recruiting calendar.

"Our coaches care deeply about the student-athletes, and so this decision was made through the filter of allowing them more stability and to be able to move forward," Bohl said.

In October, the Division I Council tweaked the transfer portal windows, shortening the total number of days from 45 to 30 for the 2024-25 academic year. The winter transfer portal window spanned 20 days (Dec. 9-28). A 10-day window is scheduled to open April 16-25.