Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy is wanted for negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run in connection with a Dec. 17 crash that killed one person and injured two others in Louisiana, according to state police.

The incident occurred two days before Lacy posted a farewell message to LSU on social media. He did not play in LSU's 44-31 Texas Bowl win over Baylor on Dec. 31.

Lacy was illegally passing other vehicles "at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline" and entered the oncoming lane in a no-passing zone, according to police documents obtained by WAFB. A truck swerved to avoid colliding with Lacy's vehicle, and the vehicle behind it collided head-on with another vehicle going in the opposite direction.

"Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash," according to the police documents obtained by WAFB.

Lacy led LSU with nine touchdown receptions in 2024 and finished second on the team in catches (58) and yards (884). He was listed as the No. 110 overall player and No. 13 receiver in the 2025 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings as of Friday. The Thibodaux, Louisiana, native played his first two seasons at Louisiana before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season and developing into an increasingly important member of the team's receiver room.