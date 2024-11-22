Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara has not been cleared to play in the Hawkeyes' game against Maryland Saturday, he announced on social media. While the Michigan transfer will miss the game agianst the Terps, he is still aiming for a return against Nebraska in the Hawkeyes Black Friday regular-season finale.

"I have every intention to play versus Nebraska next Friday night and I am confident that my teammates will return from Maryland with a win," McNamara wrote.

McNamara also took the opportunity to push back against "rumors" swirling about his status at Iowa.

"It has come to my attention that there are individuals in the media circulating rumors about my current status on the Iowa Football Team," he wrote. "These are ridiculous accusations and 100% false. My status is the same as it's always been - a proud member of this football team."

McNamara has missed each of Iowa's last two games after he suffered a concussion in the Hawkeyes' Oct. 26 win against Northwestern. He noted in his statement that he was cleared to practice on Sunday, but he had an "adverse reaction" that precluded him from Iowa's midweek practices.

Iowa turned to Brendan Sullivan in the wake of McNamara's injury, but Sullivan suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second half of Iowa's Nov. 8 loss against UCLA. That means sophomore Jackson Stratton, a walk-on transfer from Colorado State, is in line to start in Week 13 against Maryland.

Stratton entered the UCLA game in relief of Sullivan and completed three of his six pass attempts for 28 yards.