Georgia coach Kirby Smart apologized Tuesday for calling Bulldogs defensive back Jake Pope an "idiot" for a viral postgame celebration following the team's Week 11 loss to Ole Miss.

"I should have not called the kid an idiot," Smart told reporters. "That was a mistake by me."

Pope made waves on social media when video surfaced appearing to show him celebrating on the field after the Bulldogs' 28-10 loss to the Rebels. The people shown in the video with Pope were wearing merchandise of former Buford (Georgia) High School teammate and Pope's childhood friend, Reece McIntyre, who now plays offensive line at Ole Miss.

Smart had a few choice words for Pope when asked about the incident during his weekly press conference Monday ahead of a key showdown against Tennessee.

"What an idiot," Smart said. "I mean what a -- just stupid. I didn't see it until today. He's [Pope] embarrassed about it. He's upset about it. It's obviously a childhood friend of his he grew up and played with there at Buford. Hadn't seen him in forever. But, just not real smart. But to be honest with you, I'm not going to waste energy on that. My focus is on Tennessee. I'm not worried about that."

Pope issued a statement of his own apologizing for the video and explaining the moment between him and McIntyre's family:

Pope is in his first season at Georgia after transferring in from Alabama. He has appeared in three games this season off the bench and has yet to record a stat.

Pope signed with Alabama in 2022 as a four-star prospect. He redshirted in his first season with the Crimson Tide and played in 12 games in 2023, primarily on special teams.