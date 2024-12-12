Eight-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick is now the coach at North Carolina, and those within the athletic department are fired up about the marquee hire. No one more so than athletic director Bubba Cunningham, who emulated Belichick's iconic sleeveless look at the introductory press conference.

After presenting Belichick with a hooded North Carolina sweatshirt, Cunningham walked off stage and switched his suit jacket with a navy blazer that had the sleeves cut off. Cunningham was mimicking the look Belichick made famous on the New England Patriots sideline, except the loss of his sleeves was a little more expensive.

Cunningham probably won't be getting his money back on that blazer, but he probably doesn't mind too much after landing the third-winningest coach in NFL history.

Belichick, who has previously spent the entirety of his coaching career at the professional level, said he had always wanted to try his hand at the college level. Now, at the age of 72, he finally gets that opportunity.

"I always wanted to coach in college football but it never really worked out," Belichick said. "I did some good years in the NFL, and that went OK, but this is really kind of a dream come true."

North Carolina enticed Belichick with a five-year contract that pays him $10 million annually, which immediately puts him among the highest-paid coaches in the entire sport.