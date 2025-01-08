Bill Belichick is targeting longtime IMG Academy coach Billy Miller for a spot on his first staff at North Carolina, according to 247Sports. Miller would provide an immediate recruiting boost as Belichick prepares for his first-ever collegiate job.

Adding a staffer from IMG Academy instantly buys Belichick recruiting inroads with the greatest talent-producing high school in the country. Over the last two seasons, 10 members of the Top247 rankings played at IMG Academy, including No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2024 Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia).

The Tar Heels have added 13 transfers since Belichick got to campus, but still hold only one commitment in the Class of 2026 -- three-star quarterback Zaid Lott. The transfer class ranks No. 25 nationally.

Miller has spent the last decade at IMG Academy since joining the program as a special teams coordinator and assistant head coach in 2014, only one year after the varsity program at the school launched in 2013. He led the program to a national championship in 2023. He replaced Pepper Johnson, who was ironically a member of Belichick's Patriot's staff from 2000-13.

Miller spent five months as a special teams assistant under Belichick in New England and worked as a special teams coach for Greg Schiano at Rutgers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While his role has not been formalized, it may include a special teams component.

North Carolina has slow-played formally naming members of Belichick's first staff, but the linked names have a distinct NFL flair. Former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens will be promoted to offensive coordinator after spending the last two seasons as run game coordinator. Ex-NFL staff Michael Lombardi has also formally been introduced as general manager.

Additionally, Washington defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has been linked to UNC for the same position. Matt Lombardi, son of Michael, has also been tied to the program after spending 2024 as an offensive analyst at Oregon. Assuming Miller arrives in an on-field role, Belichick will still have six formal coaching roles to fill in the coming weeks.