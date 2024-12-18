No. 10-seed Indiana (11-1) takes on (7) Notre Dame (11-1) on Friday night in a first-round College Football Playoff matchup between two in-state schools who have not played since 1991. Both teams excel in key areas, but how these strengths clash on the field will likely decide the outcome.

Indiana's Relentless Pressure Without Blitzing

Indiana's defense thrives by generating pressure on the quarterback without relying on blitzing. With a 39% QB pressure rate, ranking third in the nation, the Hoosiers disrupt opposing offenses while maintaining a solid secondary. Notre Dame, despite a strong offensive line, struggles under quick pressure, ranking 129th in average time to pressure allowed at 2.41 seconds.

Metric IND Defense ND Offense QB Pressure % 39% (3rd) 26% (55th) Avg Time to Pressure 2.40 sec (10th) 2.41 sec (129th)

Kurtis Rourke's Mastery Under Pressure

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke has been a revelation this season, excelling even when defenses apply pressure. With an FBS-best 160.9 passer efficiency rating under duress and a remarkable 10.3 yards per attempt, Rourke's ability to make plays in difficult situations gives Indiana a crucial edge. His performance in the red zone is just as impressive -- 19 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 72.7% completion rate lead the nation.

Metric FBS Rank Pass Efficiency (Under Pressure) 160.9 (1st) Yards/Attempt 10.3 (1st) Red Zone Pass Efficiency 271.9 (1st) Red Zone Pass TD 19 (T-3rd)

Notre Dame's Middle 8 Dominance

The Fighting Irish excel in controlling the "Middle 8"--the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. At home, Notre Dame has outscored opponents 52-0 in this critical stretch, leveraging their disciplined play to swing momentum. In contrast, Indiana has struggled on the road during this span, posting a -5-point margin.

Metric IND (Road) ND (Home) Points Scored 19 (70th) 52 (13th) Points Allowed 24 (T-59th) 0 (T-1st) Points Margin -5 (T-66th) +52 (2nd)

Key Matchups to Watch

Notre Dame's Secondary vs. Indiana's Deep Passing

Notre Dame's secondary has allowed just one touchdown on passes of 20-plus yards and ranks third in completion percentage allowed at 21.3%. Indiana, however, counters with Rourke, who completes 47.8% of his deep throws and ranks No. 12 in deep-ball efficiency. This battle will be pivotal in determining the game's outcome.

Metric Notre Dame Defense Indiana Offense Deep Pass Completion % 21.3% (3rd) 47.8% (T-8th) Deep Pass Efficiency 67.4 (2nd) 232.6 (12th)

Riley Leonard's Mobility vs. Indiana's Defense

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard adds a dual-threat dimension to the game. With 721 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, Leonard is a challenge for any defense. Indiana, however, leads the nation in limiting quarterback rushing yards, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a net of minus-63 yards rushing on the season and only two rushing touchdowns.

Metric Riley Leonard Indiana Defense Yards/Rush 5.8 (5th) -0.7 (1st) Rush Yards 721 (9th) -63 (1st) Rush TD 14 (T-7th) 2 (T-9th)

