With first-round matchups completed, the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket advanced to the quarterfinals on New Year's Eve and No. 6 Penn State has punched the first ticket to the semifinals with a win over No. 3 Boise State. The action continues with three games on Wednesday, beginning with No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas in the Peach Bowl at 1 p.m. ET. That's followed by No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State at the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET and then No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. ET.

The latest College Football Playoff odds list Texas (-13.5), Ohio State (-2.5) and Georgia (-1) as favorites in those CFP quarterfinal matchups. Texas is the +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $$320) to win it all in the CFP futures odds, followed by Ohio State (+340), Penn State (+370), Oregon (+500), Georgia (+600) and Notre Dame (+700). Before locking in any College Football Playoff bracket picks or national championship bets, be sure to see the latest College Football Playoff predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is 43-35 on top-rated picks during the 2024 season. It also nailed all four winners in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and college football betting lines for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket picks

One team the model is high on for the College Football Playoff is No. 5 seed Texas easily rolls past No. 4 Arizona State in the first kickoff on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

The favorites have rolled thus far in the CFP bracket. They have won and covered in all five games, and Texas is easily the biggest favorite on the board Wednesday with the other games having spread of less than a field goal. The Longhorns handled a big number (-13.5) in their first-round win against Clemson.

Now they've seen this line also land at -13.5 after opening at -14 and moving around a bit as kickoff approaches. SportsLine model is calling for Texas to cover nearly 60% of the time and advance well over 80% of the time in its latest CFP bracket picks. See the full College Football Playoff bracket predictions here.

How to make College Football Playoff bracket picks

The model has also simulated the rest of the College Football Playoff bracket, and it's calling for multiple surprises, setting up a shocking title game. You can only get complete CFP bracket picks at SportsLine.

So what College Football Playoff picks can you make with confidence, and which surprising teams make a run to the title game? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams make deep runs, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College Football Playoff schedule, game odds

See full College Football Playoff Bracket predictions here

Wednesday, Jan. 1

1 p.m. ET (Peach Bowl): No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas (-13.5, 52)

5 p.m. ET (Rose Bowl): No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State (-2.5, 56)

8:45 p.m. ET (Sugar Bowl): No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (+1, 45.5)

Thursday, Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. ET (Orange Bowl): Georgia/Notre Dame vs. Penn State

Friday, Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. ET (Cotton Bowl): Oregon/Ohio State vs. Arizona State/Texas

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. ET (College Football Playoff National Championship): TBD vs. TBD