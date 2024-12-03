Former Florida State defensive tackle Octavious Jackson, a member of the Seminoles' 1999 national championship team, died at age 44 in a shooting, according to CBS News. Jackson was identified as one of the two people killed in a shooting at Jaycee Hall in Hollywood, Florida, last weekend.

Jackson's friend told CBS News Miami that the former FSU player was killed while trying to break up a fight. The victim's best friend also died, and at least two others were hospitalized in the shooting. Police have told CBS News Miami they have several people of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Jackson's Florida State team defeated Virginia Tech 46-29 in the Sugar Bowl to claim the national championship. The Seminoles capped the season with a 12-0 record that included wins over Georgia Tech, NC State, Miami and Florida. Jackson was a redshirt freshman on FSU's national title team.