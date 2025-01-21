Ohio State quarterback Will Howard became the first quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards in the College Football Playoff after a strong first half against Notre Dame. By hitting the mark, Howard set the record for most passing yards in a CFP run.

Howard connected on his first 13 passes against Notre Dame, a championship game record, as the Buckeyes took a 21-7 lead into halftime. He passed the 1,000-yard mark with a 6-yard completion to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the second quarter to help set up a 9-yard touchdown run from running back Quinshon Judkins. Howard threw a pair of touchdown passes in the half.

The previous record for passing yards in a playoff run was held by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019. Astonishingly, Burrow threw for 956 yards in just two games, including 463 against Oklahoma in a quarterfinal for the all-time record.

Of course, the expanded College Football Playoff means twice as many postseason games for some teams, including Ohio State. The Buckeyes are playing their fourth postseason game. Heading forward, 1,000 yards passing in the CFP will be a new benchmark for title game quarterbacks. Still, Howard has elevated his game at the right time.

Howard averaged only 238.3 passing yards per game during the regular season. Thanks to three monster CFP performances, he's up to 306.3. The surge has coincided with the emergence of wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The freshman posted 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first two matchups.

The senior from Downington, Pennsylvania, transferred to Ohio State in 2024 after a four-year career at Kansas State. He led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship. Now, he's only 30 minutes away from leading the Buckeyes to a title for the first time since 2014.