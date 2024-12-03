UAB coach Trent Dilfer will return for a third season, athletic director Mark Ingram told CBS Sports on Tuesday.

Dilfer, a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens, is 7-17 in two seasons leading the Blazers football program. In a statement released by the school, Ingram said the program "will make operational and staff changes, as well as additional investments."

In reviewing the football program, Ingram believed that Dilfer's work ethic, dedication to the program and football IQ, among other factors, warranted a return for the 2025 season. Ingram acknowledged that this decision sets up a critical Year 3 for Dilfer and the program.

"We don't think losing is OK," Ingram told CBS Sports. "I know our fans sometimes wonder or ask about it on social media, but losing is not something we're OK with. We know what we're capable of. While the American Athletic is a lot tougher league than what we've been playing in, I think we are positioned well to be successful here."

Before arriving at UAB, Dilfer