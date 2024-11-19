Following Charlotte's blowout loss to USF over the weekend, the school fired coach Biff Poggi, but that doesn't mean he left. On Tuesday, Poggi surprised everyone when he strolled out onto the field at 49ers practice.

Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill announced Poggi's firing on Monday, saying the results on the field just haven't met the program's standard.

"No one can question Biff's passion for helping young people succeed in life, both personally and professionally, but our on-field results have unfortunately fallen short of everyone's expectations," Hill said.

Roughly 24 hours later, local reporters filmed Poggi walking onto the field at Jerry Richardson Stadium. As soon as the players saw Poggi, they ran over and gave him one more warm reception.

Poggi was only in his second season with the 49ers, but the team hadn't shown much progress in his tenure. Poggi led Charlotte to a 3-9 record last season, and this fall hasn't been much better with the team sitting at 3-7 while riding a four-game losing streak.

Following Poggi's dismissal, associate head coach Tim Brewster has been elevated to interim head coach for the final two games of the season.