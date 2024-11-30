Duke has been one of the best stories in college football this season, and its regular season got a fitting end. The Blue Devils beat Wake Forest with a walk-off touchdown as time expired.

With eight seconds left in regulation, Duke and Wake Forest appeared to be headed for overtime. The Blue Devils had the ball at the Demon Deacons' 39-yard line, which was too far to attempt a game-winning field goal.

Instead, Manny Diaz kept his offense on the field and chose to take one last shot to the end zone. Quarterback Maalik Murphy dropped back and found a wide open Jordan Moore running downfield. Moore made the catch and spun into the end zone for the walk-off touchdown.

Murphy, a former four-star recruit who transferred out of Texas after his redshirt freshman season, ended the day with 235 yards and two total touchdowns. Moore totaled five catches for 98 yards and that game-winning score.

The Blue Devils will finish the regular season at 9-3 with a 5-3 record in ACC play, a tremendous first year for Diaz, who had to replace former head coach Mike Elko.